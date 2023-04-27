BRENTWOOD – Dimelsa Palos’ dreams of success float on a bed of balloons.
As a young girl, Palos loved watching her mother, Maria Palos, throw elaborate parties and make everything from scratch.
This fascination turned into inspiration for Dimelsa, known as Dee to her family and friends, to start her own online business— Soirée Love selling balloons and party decorations in 2015.
Palos had taken some graphic design courses, wanting to chart her career path in the field, but the birth of her daughter Larissa Olmedo, in 2015 made her rethink her decision.
Having a career in graphic design meant commuting to San Francisco and having less time with her newborn.
“I wanted to combine my passion and spend time with Larissa.
“My love for parties came from my mother, so I started (my business) by selling banners and tassels, but I feel balloons make a party stand out in a way other items can’t.
“It can fill and transform a space into whatever we want it to be,” said Palos at the opening of her first physical shop in downtown Brentwood at 3859 Walnut Blvd. on April 16.
The opening of the store proved to be an emotional day for Palos as she thanked her loved ones for being her pillar of support since Day 1.
Having a young family and running an online business and a physical store is no easy feat, admits Palos.
Her strength, encouragement, and support come from family, especially her husband—Juan Olmedo, and Maria.
“He (Olmedo) never tells me ‘no,’ and although it may seem impossible, he always tells me we will figure it out.
“He is the one who builds all my panels (for balloon installations) and whatnot,” said a teary-eyed Palos.
Palos’ mother, who lives in Southern California, helps fulfill online orders from all over the globe, such as the United Kingdom, China, Australia, and Spain.
As a Latino businesswoman, Palos noted that opportunities do not come around easily so she wants to ensure every sacrifice made by her family is “worth it.”
“My whole family works hard, so we need to keep pushing and growing.
“I hope my kids will have it easier when they get older,” noted Palos.
Over the past eight years, Palos has sold more than 12,000 DIY balloon decor kits and has installed hundreds of themed balloon decor artwork in the Bay Area.
Palos’ bold style and design inspiration are from her growing years in Whittier in Southern California.
“I did a lot of growing up in Southern California, and the style has a different flavor, not seen as much here.”
Palos attributes her style and inspiration to her Latino culture. “As a child, my parents would take us to different types of fairs in Los Angeles and museums where I would see both classic and modern art,” she said. “We would spend our summers in Guadalajara (Mexico) where I admired the work of many Mexican artists.”
She added as teen she fell in love with street art as she attended many art walks and underground hip hop shows.
“I think a little twinkle of my upbringing and everything I experienced peeks through in my creativity when creating art,” Palos said.
“I moved to the Bay Area 13 years ago, but I still have that Southern California in me that comes out (through my ideas and design),” she said.
Opening up a brick-and-mortar shop also means fostering closer ties and sharing her skills with the local community.
Palos said she will be conducting workshops to teach anyone interested in learning how to create balloon garlands and installations for their own parties and events.
“I also want to have some sourced items made by the locals in the community so they can have a space to advertise their products in our store,” she added.
The store is open from Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
