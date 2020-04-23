The owners of Misaka Sushi and Ramen are using their kitchen to give back to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The popular sushi bar and restaurant opened in August last year and has enjoyed success with East County residents. When the shelter-in-place orders were issued in March, the restaurant kept busy with take-out orders. In the beginning of April, owners Sandra and Minh, who asked for their last name not to be shared, decided to close their doors to customers for two weeks to give their employees time to be home. Vacation, however, is not in the couple’s nature, and they looked for a way to use their business to help the local community.
“They were supposed to be off for a two-week break, but they decided this was the perfect opportunity for them to give back to those who are committed to keeping us safe,” said Nancy Mai, Misaka’s marketing manager. “They came in to prepare food for first responders and donated to the Brentwood Police Department, the fire department, Kaiser in Antioch, and they are also looking at a couple of other hospitals as well.”
In total, Misaka has donated 400 meals to men and women working to keep East County safe. Some of those meals went to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD). Fire Marshall Steve Aubert said Minh and Sandra contacted him with the offer to provide meals to fire personal.
“They said they wanted to do something special for the first responders,” Aubert recalled. “They started bringing the meals on April 8 and brought them for a week. They made all the on-duty personnel both lunch and dinner for all of those days.”
Aubert noted the crews appreciated the gift not just for the delicious food, but also for sparing them the necessity of going to the store and increasing their exposure risk.
“We greatly appreciate their generosity and looking out for all the first responders out there,” Aubert added.
Misaka’s owners have been part of the Brentwood community for many years, both as business owners and residents. They look forward to reopening the dinning room to their neighbors when the crisis has passed.
Misaka Sushi and Ramen is now open for takeout. It is located at 380 W. Country Club Drive, in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-679-4890 or visit www.misakasushi.com.
