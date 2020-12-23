The owners of Shirasoni Japanese Restaurant will host a drive-thru meal and gift card giveaway to help families in need on Christmas day, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The free lunches will be served at 6367 Lone Tree Way, in Brentwood, and each car will receive meals and a $25 gift certificate while supplies last.
“We always give out during the holidays, and especially this year, a lot of people are struggling,” said owner Stan Le. “And we figured it was best to support the community.”
Le added that the drive-thru will observe safe health procedures and proper social distances.
“We’re just trying to do our part,” he said.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.