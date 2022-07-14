The long-awaited Bristow Middle School Theater enters its final stages this summer with crews working to get the building ready by the October deadline.
With classroom spaces for Bristow’s arts programs, a stage, dressing rooms and storage, this new theater is an example of Contra Costa County’s Measure B in action. Prior to this year, Bristow Middle School was the only one of the three middle schools that did not have a dedicated theater. However, after planning, community outreach and input, Britsow’s theater and music programs will have larger spaces in which to rehearse.
The additions also include about 30 new parking spaces behind the theater and a staging area for storage or set building.
The new theater is to be named after current Brentwood Union School District board member Emil Geddes, a contributor to the district since 1967 who has been a teacher, counselor and board member for the district. He is also the head of Geddes Music, a local music store and instrument rental company.
“It’s our future,” Geddes said about his love for education. “I believe that people in education should be, and are, dedicated to the children in the community.” Geddes also cited music and the discipline it teaches as integral to his learning experience and that of his students.
The theater dedication announcement happened during a school district meeting where several members congratulated Geddes and spoke about his time and impact on their lives.
“I didn’t expect it. I’m honored. That legacy is so wonderful,” Geddes said smiling.
Robert Schmidt, Chief Business Official for the school district, has also been overseeing the construction progress of the theater. Schmidt said the theater will also include a row of seats from the original Bristow Theater.
“We’re excited,” Schmidt said. “We have a really good working relationship with the city of Brentwood, and they’ve been really cooperative because it’ll be a big community boost to have a theater right here.”
