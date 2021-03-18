Jillian Butler is looking for the silver linings in life.
The travelling actress spent five years on the road touring with large productions like “Cinderella” and “Wicked,” and was most recently cast as Cosette with the “Les Miserables” National Tour. Last March, she was performing in North Carolina when rumors the production would be shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic began to circulate.
“The day leading up to the shutdown, there were whispers we would shut down for maybe a month,” recalled Butler. “We shut down on Friday the 13th, and that month turned into a full year. At first, it was sort of traumatic. Touring was something I had worked toward my whole life, and then the entire industry shut down.”
With her show on hold, Butler decided to move back to her hometown of Discovery Bay. Here, she began to find her feet again in her old haunts, offering her experience in dance and vocal lessons to aspiring Broadway stars.
Denise Williams owns Fabulous Feet Dance Studio in Brentwood, where Butler first learned to dance. Williams, who opened her studio for Butler to offer private lessons for students, sees it as an amazing opportunity for any youth interested in singing and dancing to work with an experienced professional.
“It’s really a gift to Brentwood to have her back in town offering lessons,” Williams said. “She won’t be here forever, I’m sure she will go back to performing and doing her thing, but for now, this is wonderful for us.”
Butler has enjoyed teaching. Feeling more connected to the younger generation, and spreading the love of the arts has helped her maintain a positive attitude through a long year.
“We need the arts and the connection with music and storytelling,” she said. “It’s been therapeutic to continue my craft that way and inspire young people through my art.”
Butler first discovered her love of dancing at Fabulous Feet when she was young. That passion was cemented during a performance of “The Music Man” at Excelsior Middle School, where arts teacher Kathy Tickner gave her a tap solo. After that, she was a band and choir girl, and her love continued through the choral program at Liberty High School, then onto the Boston Conservatory, where she graduated with a degree in musical theater.
Butler is working with students in person and through Zoom. She offers dance and vocal lessons and can help students prepare for college auditions. She is also working with the choirs at local high schools. Until she can return to the stage, she will keep looking for the silver linings.
“The whole message of ‘Les Mis’ is resilience and finding the light in the dark times,” said Butler. “There’s a quote that says even in the darkest night, the sun will rise, and that has been sticking with me through this quarantine. It’s something I think people really relate to in the show, and it’s so relevant right now with what we are going through.”
For more information, email jillian.butler@gmail.com or follow @jillian__butler on Instagram.
For more information about Fabulous Feet Dance Studio, call 925-634-4399 or email fabulousfeetdance@yahoo.com.
