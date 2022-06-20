The Delta Protection Commission, a California state agency working to protect and enhance agriculture, recreation, cultural and natural resources of the Delta, announced that Bruce Blodgett of Elk Grove has been hired as executive director effective Aug. 8. He replaces Erik Vink, who is retiring effective early August.
The Delta Protection Commission is a 15-member body formed in 1992 legislation to regulate local government land use in the Delta region. Reformulated in 2009 legislation to represent the Delta region in the state’s ongoing work to accomplish the co-equal goals of water supply reliability and Delta ecosystem restoration, the Commission works to ensure the Delta is protected and enhanced, as required by state law. The commission is composed primarily of local agency officials, including county supervisors, city council members, and reclamation district trustees, as well as state agency representatives.
Blodgett has served as executive director of San Joaquin Farm Bureau since 2005. He has managed the organization’s efforts to represent San Joaquin County agriculturalists and reported to a 53-member board of directors.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to represent the people who live, work and recreate in the Delta region, from our farmers to our boaters,” Blodgett said. “As the meeting place of our state’s two great rivers and one of the oldest and most productive agricultural regions in California, the Delta is a special place and a region that faces many challenges from the state’s water management efforts.”
Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli, current chairman of the commission, said “The people of the Delta region live in one of the most special places in the country, a place that the U.S. Congress has recognized as nationally-significant when it designated the Delta as a National Heritage Area in 2019. We look forward to Bruce’s leadership and efforts in continuing to carry out the important work of the Commission.”
