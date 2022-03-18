The Bay Area is known for its rich culture and its musicians who have risen to popularity. One company that aims to help artists on their journey through the music industry is The Factory in Pittsburg.
“We got the keys on the first of the year and remodeled and did everything that you see,” said owner Shaun “Shauny B” Smith. The studio opened unofficially on Jan. 20.
The studio offers many services, including film, photography, recording services for artists, podcast services, and occasionally hosts events such as rap battles, spoken poetry events, and mixers.
Along with Smith, business partner and manager of the Factory, Pierre “B Nasty” Reed have collaborated for years to host the 9Quota awards, a ceremony to recognize members of the music industry in Contra Costa County.
“The 9Quota awards, the first one was in 2012,” Reed said. “So, there’s 38 categories now, people would nominate online, vote online for artists, singers, dancers, producers, barbers, hair stylists, fashion designers. Just a bunch of different categories surrounding the urban music community. We put on an award show for them.”
Having spent much of their lives developing their own music and projects, Reed and Smith collaborated with others to create The Factory.
Reed talked about his love for music and his love for the community as reasons for establishing the studio.
“I got into this field because I’m an artist myself. Working with a lot of other artists, I felt like it would be a good opportunity to provide a space for them to create art.”
Smith and Reed mentioned their journey to creating The Factory, elaborating on how their ventures evolved from just making music to the production processes, label design, and other factors in the cycle of music.
“The newspaper articles, moments like this, those are all ‘jump in the air’ ‘we did it’ moments,” Smith said referring to the highlights of building The Factory.
Smith’s advice for anyone who hopes to enter the music business is simple. “I would say surround yourself with people that you want to learn from, not people you’re trying to teach,” he said. “If you surround yourself with people that you look up to, the odds of you getting there are a lot better.”
Reed added: “You got to go for it, you gotta take that risk, you got to roll the dice, you have to shoot in the dark sometimes. You know, you just have to take that first step. You may not always succeed, you may not always fail either. You have both opportunities, but you have to take that little step. That’s one of the hardest things to do.”
For more information about The Factory, visit www.thefactory925.com.
