Bell’s Picnics specializes in creating luxury picnic experiences.
Bell’s Picnics, owned by Bay Area natives and sisters Luana and Linda, enables picnic-goers to spend time with the people they care about without having to deal with the hassle of setting up, creating, and cleaning up a picnic; Bell’s will provide the food and beverages..
Luana is a mental health counselor who works with kids in the Bay Area. Bell’s Picnics was created because of the mental health anxiety that has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she realized how draining the pandemic was to everyone’s mental health.
“I wanted to create a space for everyone to come and just kind of relax and just become grounded again,” she said; an escape from the reality of the pandemic and to enjoy and help people to try to ease the stress caused by the pandemic, the owners said.
Bell’s Picnics serves most of the East Bay and is trying to start in Solano County and Napa. Luana also says that she wants to eventually secure her own venue so she can host events on site. She also wants to host corporate events and weddings.
Six packages range in price between $189 and $360. Each package includes the “Getaway” offerings and depending on the package you pick a variety of additional items are included. Each booking is a two-hour time slot for two guests. Additional time and guests prices are available. Luana’s personal favorite is the Picnic and Paint package. Bell’s Picnics also offer a wide variety of add-ons like a Bluetooth Speaker, tent, or a fruit board.
If you want your own luxury picnic experience, visit bellspicnics.com, click on the ‘contact us’ link, and fill out the reservation form. Contact them by email at Customerservice@bellspicnics.com or by phone at: 925-412-4456. Sign up for their mailing list with your email address to get 20% off of your first package.
