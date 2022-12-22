Businesses celebrate the spirit of giving

An estimated 1 in 6 Contra Costa County residents struggle to put food on their table. But Brentwood’s H.O.P.E (Hope, Opportunity, Prayer, and Encouragement) House, along with local businesses, help to reduce the extent of the problem.
This holiday season, Rodda Electric helped to ensure that the families and individuals served by H.O.P.E. House’s food ministry would be provided with whole chickens in their holiday meal boxes. The chickens supplement the food the ministry already receives from the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano County.
“Rodda Electric got involved with H.O.P.E. House in February of 2022,” said Morgan Wentz, Rodda’s Business Development and Marketing Manager. “We work with H.O.P.E. House twice a month. The second Friday, we pick up cardboard, and the last Friday of every month we pick up food from the food bank in Antioch. We bring it back here, and we unload it. We do that every month.”
For Thanksgiving, the company donated 160 whole chickens for the holiday meal boxes, which were then split between two distribution days. Recently, they decided to do the same for the Christmas meals, as well. The poultry was ordered through another local business, Brentwood Fine Meats. Since H.O.P.E. House has limited freezer space, Brentwood Fine Meats also offered to store the frozen chickens until the distribution took place, officials said.
To meet the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines and improve the safety and access for the organization’s staff, volunteers, and clients delivering and picking up food, Adam Martinez and his team from Handydads completed a new handicap-accessible ramp. The work was made possible through an Agency Enhancement Grant given by the food bank.
“Obviously, we love to do any work for the local community and businesses, so we were all in,” said Martinez. “When we heard about the project, and we saw the previous ramp, we were discussing the challenges of the situation and said ‘whatever you need, we’re here for you.”
Earlier in the year, Rodda also donated their electrical services to help provide secure power to H.O.P.E. House’s industrial refrigerators, install new outlets, replace new light fixtures, and re-ran the power to their water heater.
The H.O.P.E. House ministry is a food and clothing distribution organization serving individuals and families in Antioch, Bethel Island, Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen, and Oakley. The ministry began in October 2011 and now serves 1,300 individuals per month, according to their website.
“H.O.P.E. House is grateful for the support of Brentwood Fine Meats, Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano County, Handydads Construction, and Rodda Electric, and we would like to make sure their generosity does not go unnoticed within the Brentwood Community,” said H.O.P.E. House Director Dave Funk.
H.O.P.E. House is open to qualified individuals and families for food distribution every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and to everyone for clothes distribution on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9-11:30 a.m. at 218 Pine St. in Brentwood. Volunteers are always welcome, officials said.
