Businesses celebrate the spirit of giving

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

Local businesses, Handydads and Rodda Electric, along with the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano County, help Brentwood’s H.O.P.E. House succeed with their holiday giving.

An estimated 1 in 6 Contra Costa County residents struggle to put food on their table. But Brentwood’s H.O.P.E (Hope, Opportunity, Prayer, and Encouragement) House, along with local businesses, help to reduce the extent of the problem.

This holiday season, Rodda Electric helped to ensure that the families and individuals served by H.O.P.E. House’s food ministry would be provided with whole chickens in their holiday meal boxes. The chickens supplement the food the ministry already receives from the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano County.

“Rodda Electric got involved with H.O.P.E. House in February of 2022,” said Morgan Wentz, Rodda’s Business Development and Marketing Manager. “We work with H.O.P.E. House twice a month. The second Friday, we pick up cardboard, and the last Friday of every month we pick up food from the food bank in Antioch. We bring it back here, and we unload it. We do that every month.”

