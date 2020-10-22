Local businesses have rallied during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to invest in a nonprofit that supports families impacted by cancer.
Adventure Therapy Foundation (ATF), an Oakley-based nonprofit, works to establish honest breakthroughs in the emotional recovery of cancer. This mission resonated with local businesses that desire to lead the community in supporting families impacted by cancer.
Mount Diablo Distillery, a business whose family is personally impacted by breast cancer, partnered with ATF for a second year. In October, the distillery’s vodka carries a pink label and display’s ATF’s logo. Proceeds from this CaliGold Vodka are donated to ATF.
This Saturday, Mount Diablo Distillery will host an event with proceeds from the sales of CaliGold Vodka going toward ATF.
“Every box carries the breast cancer awareness ribbon, that is how much this means to us,” Lee Moniz, Mount Diablo Distillary co-owner.
Alluv Place, a new downtown Brentwood business, is donating 5% of its monthly sales to ATF.
“Alluv Place is all about spreading love, inclusivity and giving back. Our products are simply the means to reach that end,” said co-owner Randi Moser.
The founder of ATF, Lauren Huffmaster, lives with metastatic breast cancer. Like the owners of Mount Diablo Distillery, a personal connection to cancer’s impact, makes her resolute to bring change to the cancer community.
“The emotional side effects of cancer are a terrible burden, so I work to restore familial relationships. ATF encourages families to be forward-thinking and not live in the shadow of a cancer diagnosis,” said Huffmaster.
The event at Mount Diablo Distillery will take place Oct. 24, at 1 p.m.
For more information follow ATF on social media or go to adventurefound.org.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.