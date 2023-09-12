BVAL girls flag football makes history in Brentwood

Monday Night Lights has arrived in Brentwood with the Bay Valley Athletic League’s varsity girls flag football’s opening night.
“It was a great experience because this is something that’s just never happened before,” Heritage junior flag quarterback Amaya Gilmore said after her four-touchdown performance against Liberty in Heritage’s 25-6 win to cap the night. “It’s such a good experience for people to be a part of the very first game ever.”
“This is awesome,” said Liberty Union High School Superintendent Eric Volta, who took in the game day from the sidelines. “A new sport, people having fun competing. I wouldn’t have missed this for the world.”
The first BVAL girl’s flag football gameday featured three games on for the Week 1 schedule, the standard of the schedule going forward, with all six BVAL teams playing one game each. As the 10-game season goes on, teams will have double-headers as two schools host each game day with a bye week in early October.
The energy from the crowd was electric, especially when the host Patriots started their game against Liberty.
“The girls played well,” Heritage junior quarterback Phillip Babbitt said. Babbitt and other members of both the Heritage and Liberty varsity football teams were in attendance as well with a packed student section for the girls flag football debut of the Brentwood Bowl. “They played aggressively and it was really good. (The win) was really cool because we haven’t beaten (Liberty) in a hot minute, so hopefully we’ll do that this year.”
“This is home,” Heritage coach Jason Jeffrey said after the win. “This is our house, and we take care of it. This community, the school I teach here, this is amazing. We had support from all levels, which is the culture we’re trying to build here.”
The games were quick and went smoothly. Each game had two, 20-minute halves with a five- minute halftime and a running clock until the final two minutes of each half. Each team had four downs to get a first down at the blue cones that were spaced out every 20 yards from each goal line. Scoring teams had a chance at a one-point point-after attempt five yards out or could have gone for two from 10. Almost every team that scored Monday night went for one.
Each game lasted just under an hour with the following game starting just minutes after the previous one ended.
While the rules were roughly set in place, everyone, coaches and referees included, admitted that they were still learning and getting used to rules that are evolving as they go.
“It’s going to be like trial and error through this whole thing,” Pittsburg coach Victor Galli said. “We’re gonna get it perfect when it's all said and done.”
“The first game, again, we didn’t know what to expect,” Liberty coach Matt Malzahn said. “A lot of it was with the rules. We’re trying to get the rules, the size of the field was changed from 80 yards to 60 yards and the first down was 20, now it's 15 or 20. Everything’s changed, and I know the refs are learning it too. We’re trying to help our girls as well so we’re trying to communicate with the rest. I just love the energy and our girls are resilient and they’re gonna fight back.”
The action on the field saw the same level of competition that you’d expect from a varsity sport. Even though flag football doesn’t have the same amount of physicality as its regular counterpart, ball carriers were trying to run over defenders and defenders got physical with the receivers, especially in the Heritage versus Liberty game.
“The girls are competing,” Volta said.
The game day opened with a tightly contested matchup between Pittsburg and Antioch in the girls flag version of “The Big Little Game.”
The Pirates won 12-6 after Pittsburg’s Alani Lopez hit Ali Tautolo for a go-ahead 15-yard touchdown pass with 1:17 left in the game.
“It was actually a lot of fun,” Galli said after the win. “We really didn’t know what to expect. The excitement was great. Playing against one of our cross-town rivals in Antioch, it was a really good game.”
Freedom followed that matchup with a 40-0 shutout of Deer Valley, which saw Falcons senior flag quarterback Lauren Denny toss five touchdown passes in the win including a 40-yard deep ball to junior Emma Reed to end the half.
“We played well,” said Freedom coach Kevin Hartwig, another former varsity coach to make his return to the sidelines. “The defense played great tonight. We just got lucky tonight and all the girls executed everything.”
Liberty and Pittsburg both host the Week 2 matchups as the doubleheaders begin. Liberty will host and will welcome both Antioch and Deer Valley back to Brentwood, while Pittsburg will also host in Week 2, welcoming Heritage and Freedom with the first game of the night starting at 6 p.m.
The final week of the regular season ends at Liberty on Oct. 30 with rematches of the Week 1 matchups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.