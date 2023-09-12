BVAL girls flag football makes history in Brentwood

Monday Night Lights has arrived in Brentwood with the Bay Valley Athletic League’s varsity girls flag football’s opening night.

“It was a great experience because this is something that’s just never happened before,” Heritage junior flag quarterback Amaya Gilmore said after her four-touchdown performance against Liberty in Heritage’s 25-6 win to cap the night. “It’s such a good experience for people to be a part of the very first game ever.”

“This is awesome,” said Liberty Union High School Superintendent Eric Volta, who took in the game day from the sidelines. “A new sport, people having fun competing. I wouldn’t have missed this for the world.”

