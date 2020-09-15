Contra Costa County’s Byron Airport was chosen by CAL FIRE as a staging area for 6 of their firefighting assets during the recent wildfires in mid-August. One of those assets, shown here, is capable of refilling 2,650 gallons of water in 45 seconds from a water slide of only 18 inches thick, according to Beth Lee, Assistant Director of Airports - Administration Contra Costa County Airports Division.
Here are additional photos of the efforts being handled by crews who were temporarily based out of the Byron Airport to support those battling the Deer Zone fires.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.