Byron Delta Lions Club makes annual school supplies delivery

One of the many Byron Delta Lions Club’s community projects is to annually donate and deliver school supplies to Excelsior Middle School, Discovery Bay Elementary and Timber Point Elementary. On July 7, each school received paper, pens, pencils, binders, art supplies and more.
In addition to the supplies, for the second year in a row, 60 backpacks and notebooks were donated by the Hayward Silicon Valley Lions Club. Their club has a private endowment designated to help students in need.
The Lions Club is a community service organization whose clubs collaborate to help students succeed.
