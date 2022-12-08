Byron Delta Lions club sponsors Red Cross blood drive Dec. 13
Byron Delta Lions Club will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Dec. 13 from noon to 6 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church in Byron.

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 925-437-5634 or sign up at redcrossblood.org with ZIP code 94514. St. Anne Catholic Church is at 2800 Camino Diablo.

