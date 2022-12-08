Byron Delta Lions club sponsors Red Cross blood drive Dec. 13

Byron Delta Lions Club will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Dec. 13 from noon to 6 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church in Byron.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 925-437-5634 or sign up at redcrossblood.org with ZIP code 94514. St. Anne Catholic Church is at 2800 Camino Diablo.
The blood drive is a signature project for Byron Delta Lions Club with one every three months for the Red Cross at the church. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
“Byron Delta Lions Club is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospitals with patient needs through blood donations”, said Elizabeth Clark, president of Byron Delta Lions Club. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives. We urge our community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”
