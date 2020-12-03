Byron Delta Lions Club volunteers will bring the holidays to dozens of blind and visually impaired senior clients of the Lions Center for the Visually Impaired (LCVI) on Dec. 8.
With help from the LCVI Board, volunteers will cook, package and deliver a nutritious home-cooked meal, and colorful hand-crafted blanket to 28 senior clients throughout Contra Costa County. All volunteers will follow COVID-19 protocols for safe handling and contactless delivery.
“Our club has volunteered at the Annual Holiday Party at LCVI for many years,” said Frances Shipilov, Byron Delta Lions Club president. “It is always a great treat to provide the clients with games, music, conversation and a warm meal. 2020 presents a challenge and also an opportunity for us to make sure the LCVI clients are provided with love and good cheer for the holiday.”
For more information, call the Lions Center for the Visually Impaired at 925-432-3013 or email to info@lcvi.org.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.