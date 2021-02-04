Byron School District honors Teachers of the Year

The Byron Union School District recently recognized its Teachers of the Year and District Teacher of the Year. Kerry Hollister and Karen Philpott were honored as Teachers of the Year, and Jennifer Krey as the District Teacher of the Year. Krey will go on to represent the Byron district at the annual gala held in September and hosted by the Contra Costa County Office of Education.
Jennifer Krey, Excelsior Middle School
Krey is a nine-year veteran music teacher who has dedicated 20 years to education.
“She embraces the gift of teaching and has the ability to inspire many through her love of music,” wrote the district in a press release. “Her gift shines when she is on stage leading a performance and when you walk by her room and hear music flowing out of her classroom. You can’t help but smile when you hear her students performing. “
Krey uses her talents, knowledge and skills to assist the students participating in Excelsior’s musicals. Krey dedicates her time as the rehearsal pianist, vocal coach and organizes the live pit band through Volunteer Parents of the Arts Club active outreach program with the local high schools. She is the musical conductor for the live performances and also directs jazz band, concert band and beginning band. Some students start working with Krey as early as fifth grade and continue all three years of middle school to concert or jazz band. Many students follow their musical pathway in high school.
Krey continues to reach her students using a virtual platform during distance learning. In September 2020, Krey represented Byron Union School District at the annual Teacher of the Year Gala put together virtually by the Contra Costa County Office of Education. She was recognized for her hard work and dedication to education.
Karen Philpott, Discovery Bay Elementary
Philpott is a 15-year veteran teacher who enjoys sewing and reading a great book in her free time. Philpott also enjoys making beauty products with essential oils. She currently teaches third grade at Discovery Bay Elementary.
She is recognized by her colleagues for her ability to connect with every child.
“She has a talent in recognizing each students’ potential and teaching them in such a way where they make tremendous growth in their learning,” wrote the district in a press release. “She does not believe that a child cannot learn and is always determined to find different ways to help them achieve their learning goals.
“She is persistent in discovering every child’s unique way of learning and is not afraid to seek out help from previous teachers to find out what worked and what didn’t. Mrs. Philpott’s ability to connect with her students is the key contributor to her students’ success. She maintains high expectations for them while respecting each of their unique learning modalities, and it is because of her ability to truly connect with her students that they all ‘rise up’ for her.”
Kerry Hollister, Timber Point Elementary
This is Hollister’s second Teacher of the Year nomination. She is a 20-year veteran teacher who enjoys kayaking and walking her dogs in her free time. She loves to travel, explore nature and make vegan desserts. She currently teaches fourth grade at Timber Point Elementary.
Her colleagues recognized Hollister for her hard work and dedication to her students.
“Mrs. Hollister works extremely hard to assure her students are grasping the material presented and learning,” wrote the district in a press release. “She will meet with students who are struggling before school, after school or even on her day off. She is constantly researching new material and curriculum that is pertinent to her students’ success as well as new modalities that make learning interesting and fun.
“She is a caring educator who cares for the health and well-being of the staff she works with and families she touches. She currently holds the status of the Union President for Byron Union School District and works tirelessly to assure that her teachers are supported with every opportunity to provide the best education possible. She is the epitome of a lifetime learner as she is always looking for new ways to reach her students’ individual abilities and true potential.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.