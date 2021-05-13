Students tour Union Cemetery
Photo by Patricia Bristow

Mrs. Anderson’s second and third graders and Mrs. Brink’s fourth- and fifth-grade students from the Vineyard Academy in Byron enjoyed a tour of Union Cemetery last Friday. The tour was conducted by Patty Howard, co-manager of the Byron-Brentwood-Knightsen Union Cemetery District. The students visited gravesites and learned about several well-known individuals who played a large part in the making of Brentwood, Byron and Knightsen, including Francis Donner Wilder, Edna Hill, Stanley Nunn, Volney Taylor and William Bristow. The students did grave rubbings of the gravesite of their choice. Each student also received their own copy of the recently published book, “Historic Union Cemetery.

