All In Poker League
Photo from the All in Poker League website

The All in Poker League is the self-proclaimed fastest-growing poker organization in California. For a game about money, this gambling-free organization is focused on love for the game, community, and supporting businesses across Contra Costa and Solano counties and beyond. Several tournament venues are in Brentwood and Oakley.

Celebrating its 6th year in operation, the All in Poker League (AIPL) consists of more than 500 active members that gather daily at select establishments. Instead of wagering money, participants play for points, starting each Texas Hold Em tournament with 10,000 points. Winning games adds to players’ seasonal point totals, earning them higher ranks, specialized medallions, and bragging rights. President and founder of AIPL Billy Montesclaros said the league reduces the risk of gambling addiction for people who just love to play the game.

“It’s actually a positive because a lot of people love gambling, they love poker, they love cards, and they want to go to the casino. But it’s very expensive if you’re just gambling all of the time. So they can come here, play with their friends, they get food or a drink or whatever, and they have their entertainment or their ‘poker fix’ but they’re not going to lose a bunch of money,” said Montesclaros. “If you think about it when you play a poker tournament for actual cash, you’re only going to get cash 10% of the time. But with this (AIPL) you get points and achievements, and satisfaction without the cost.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription