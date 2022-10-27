The All in Poker League is the self-proclaimed fastest-growing poker organization in California. For a game about money, this gambling-free organization is focused on love for the game, community, and supporting businesses across Contra Costa and Solano counties and beyond. Several tournament venues are in Brentwood and Oakley.
Celebrating its 6th year in operation, the All in Poker League (AIPL) consists of more than 500 active members that gather daily at select establishments. Instead of wagering money, participants play for points, starting each Texas Hold Em tournament with 10,000 points. Winning games adds to players’ seasonal point totals, earning them higher ranks, specialized medallions, and bragging rights. President and founder of AIPL Billy Montesclaros said the league reduces the risk of gambling addiction for people who just love to play the game.
“It’s actually a positive because a lot of people love gambling, they love poker, they love cards, and they want to go to the casino. But it’s very expensive if you’re just gambling all of the time. So they can come here, play with their friends, they get food or a drink or whatever, and they have their entertainment or their ‘poker fix’ but they’re not going to lose a bunch of money,” said Montesclaros. “If you think about it when you play a poker tournament for actual cash, you’re only going to get cash 10% of the time. But with this (AIPL) you get points and achievements, and satisfaction without the cost.”
Thursday night tournaments at Providence Bar and Eatery in Oakley are a lively and inviting scene. A crew of 10-15 regular players shows up at about 6 p.m., and they welcome players of all skill levels. Members purchase refreshments from hosts such as Providence because venue hospitality allows for the league’s no-cost model.
All new entrants must sign a waiver agreeing to not bet money. Instead of winning big, people come because they love Poker, improving their skills, but most of all, the people they play with. Montesclaros is pleased to bring business to local restaurants especially as economic shock waves from COVID-19 still settle.
“It helps the venues,” he said. Especially after COVID it’s been really good to get business back in there. The venue sponsors our tournaments to be there,” Montesclaros said. “A lot of people, they call it the ‘the poker family.’ They’re seeing their friends; and we’re also competitive.”
Players can purchase special Poker medallions to donate to cancer research, namely Susan G. Komen. Bonus chips that act as meal vouchers for select establishments are dispersed throughout tournaments to incentivize supporting businesses. Montesclaros tries his best to schedule the league with small businesses only, staying away from more prominent franchises.
Tournaments are held daily at locations across the Bay Area and Northern California. Other supporting East County venues include Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill, Rubiano’s in Brentwood, and Legends Nightclub in Antioch. AIPL plans an annual trip to Las Vegas in November, the only time they wager money, to compete with traveling leagues from all over the world, organizers said.
Each season, a larger “main event” tournament is held for competitors across California, and the winner has their name placed on a trophy. This tournament doubles as an award ceremony in which members are commemorated for their seasonal point totals with medallions and a corresponding rank.
