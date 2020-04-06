Campos Family Vineyards' owner named Woman of the Year

Local business owner Michelle Campos was recently named Woman of the Year.
Campos is well known in East County as a woman with a heart for service, who thrives on bringing joy to others through the winery and event center she owns with her husband. Her contributions to the local community include volunteering at local schools, cancer philanthropy and founding successful businesses that continue the tradition of giving back. It was no surprise when, earlier this year, Assemblymember Jim Frazier, D-Fairfield, chose Campos as the Assembly District 11 Woman of the Year.
“I was very surprised, very humbled,” Campos said of receiving the news she had been selected. “Jim Frazier has been such a good advocate and a good assemblymember to us, but I’m just fulfilling my purpose, and I just appreciate being honored for that. I receive it very graciously, humbly, and I’m very honored.”
Frazier and Campos were originally meant to be part of a large gathering on the legislative floor of the State Capitol honoring 80 women from around the state, but the ceremony was canceled as shelter-in-place orders were issued last month. Despite the lack of ceremony, Frazier said Campos and her commitment to her community are astounding.
“From her involvement in the performing arts program at Excelsior Middle School, the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer, to creating not only a successful business but one that is constantly finding new ways to share what she’s been given, Michelle has contributed much to our community,” he added. “I am delighted and honored to nominate Michelle to represent the 11th Assembly District as Woman of the Year.”
Campos was born and raised in San Leandro and moved to Discovery Bay with her husband, Ric, in 1991. They raised three children and became small business owners. In 2016, they purchased Campos Vineyards, extending their ability to spread joy by hosting a variety of events, from kickball to weddings. Being part of the community for more than 29 years, raising children and now grandchildren here, Campos believes that creating a gathering place is very important.
“Especially in this trying time, our faith is definitely something we are relying on, because everything else is crazy out there,” she said. “We are just praying that we move through this and we are able to gather our community here again.”
For more information on Campos Family Vineyards, call 925-308-7963 or visit www.camposfamilyvineyards.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.