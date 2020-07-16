Remembering Devon
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Brandie Coleman, mother of Devon Willis, spoke during a candlelight vigil for Willis that was attended by family, friends, teammates and coaches in City Park in Brentwood, Friday, July 10. Willis, a 20-year-old graduate of Liberty High School, was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 4 in San Joaquin County on June 21. The other driver involved was charged with DUI.

