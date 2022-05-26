The Streets of Brentwood is known for its array of shopping options. But on June 5, it will become a showcase for Ford-powered vehicles during the 23rd annual Diablo Valley Mustang Association Car Show.
The show will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to all Ford-powered vehicles from “1964-1/2” to the present. Entry fee is $40 in advance or $50 for drive-up vehicles, with about 10% of the funds donated to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.
“We love showing our cars,” said organizer Harry Davis of the Diablo Valley Mustang Association. “It makes us feel special. Some of the cars are drop-dead gorgeous.”
All vehicles will be eligible to win a judges’ choice contest trophy. Judging criteria are based largely on the vehicles’ interiors, exteriors and trunk appearance, Davis said.
“It’s unbelievable, the cars that come out,” Davis said, who noted that the Ford-powered criterion means brands like Mercury, Lincoln and Chevrolet are drawn to the show. “It’s really cool.”
Now in its 23rd year, the show attracted just 12 cars its first year, but more recently the show has grown to 80, 100 and even 200 cars, Davis said.
The show’s sponsors include Bill Brandt Ford and Red Robin.
“It’s a nice car show,” said Rob Brandt of Bill Brandt Ford in Brentwood. “Come out and see some cars, do some shopping at the Streets of Brentwood and grab a sandwich from Red Robin. It’s gonna be a nice day.”
Pre-registrants also receive a free T-shirt. To register online, visit www.DVMA.org. For more information, call Davis at 925-768-4903 or email harrykaren@comcast.net.
