Car show raises funds for Liberty Auto Shop Program

Brandon Pruscha, center, from Traditions Rod and Custom presents a check to Liberty Auto Club President Clair Afanador and Vice President Robbie Lewis. Also pictured: students from the Liberty High School Advanced Auto Class and their teacher, Jonathan Dorr.
Traditions Rod and Custom, a Brentwood custom vehicle and restoration shop, recently held a car show to benefit the Liberty High School Auto Shop Program, the only such program in the Liberty Union High School District. The event raised over $3,000 for the program, auto shop program teacher Jonathan Dorr said.
“The students in the club were very grateful for the donations to their program,” Dorr said. “They will use the money to fund future projects in the shop.
Approximately 75 cars were on display, along with food from Brentwood restaurants Hella Mas and Boondoggies and music from live band Overdryve, which played classic rock hits from the 1970s and ‘80s.
Show attendees were charged an entrance fee of $20 per car.
The show featured a donation bucket and a raffle to benefit the program. Raffle prizes were donated by area businesses and local donors, including Brentwood NAPA Auto Parts, Discovery Bay Safeway, Orwood Resort, Brentwood O’Reilly, Tom and Monica Sacco, Scott Strickland, Ray Shields, Rob Vierra, Sin City Cycles, Lumpy’s Diner, Succ n’ Dye, Tim Javelos and show hosts Traditions Rod and Custom.
