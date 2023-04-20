For the first time in four years, the annual car show hosted by the Oakley Senior Center will return on Saturday, May 6. The event, the first since 2019, will be held at 215 Second St. and will feature a variety of classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, and related items.
“We hope to have over 30 cars,” said Project Coordinator James Fridas. “Our last show, we had some truly great cars like a 1933 Duesenberg, a 1934 Ford, a 1939 Plymouth, and dozens of other antiques and super cool collectable cars. We hope to have another great show.”
Admission will be free for the public. Participants and visitors can expect to enjoy a day of connecting with others who enjoy vintage vehicles along with their owners. The car show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, with vehicles starting to arrive by 8 a.m. The cost to enter the car show is $20 for all vehicles.
“The city would not let us have another one until now,” said Fridas of the absence of the show because of COVID-19 restrictions. “This is our second (show), and we hope there will be a great turnout!”
The Oakley Senior Center Car show will be judged with ribbons and Best of Show awards will be given out. In addition to the car show, there will be a food vendor truck as well as the monthly Trinkets and Treasures Flea Market on site.
According to Fridas, the car show is the first of what is planned to be more special events in the months ahead as fundraisers – such as the upcoming summer Chicken Q and Fall Tri Tip dinners, and monthly bingo games and flea markets – to continue to support the senior center.
“We plan on more in the months to come if this event pans out as well as we expect it to,” said Fridas. “There is another show in Tracy, but we hope our residents come here first! It is an inspiration to the community.”
Fundraiser Chairman Candy Hogan added, “We are excited to bring a car, motorcycle, and truck show back to the Oakley Senior Center after several years hiatus. We hope the community will come out to support our several fundraising efforts this year so we can continue to serve the needs of our Oakley citizens.”
The deadline to register is April 25. For more information and to register, call 925-626-7223.
