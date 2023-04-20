Car show photo
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

For the first time in four years, the annual car show hosted by the Oakley Senior Center will return on Saturday, May 6. The event, the first since 2019, will be held at 215 Second St. and will feature a variety of classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, and related items.

“We hope to have over 30 cars,” said Project Coordinator James Fridas. “Our last show, we had some truly great cars like a 1933 Duesenberg, a 1934 Ford, a 1939 Plymouth, and dozens of other antiques and super cool collectable cars. We hope to have another great show.”

Admission will be free for the public. Participants and visitors can expect to enjoy a day of connecting with others who enjoy vintage vehicles along with their owners. The car show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, with vehicles starting to arrive by 8 a.m. The cost to enter the car show is $20 for all vehicles.

