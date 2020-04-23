cars and coffee

Photo by Tony Kukulich

The Discovery Bay Community Foundation (DBCF) hosted a parade through town for the opening day of Cars and Coffee in Discovery Bay, Calif., Saturday, April 18, 2020. According to Jim Mattison of the DBCF, more than 130 cars turned out for the event.

The Discovery Bay Community Foundation (DBCF) hosted a Cars and Coffee Parade April 18. The celebration was to replace the traditional car show event that was canceled due to social distancing restrictions.

