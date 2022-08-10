Casey Minister was promoted and sworn in as a sergeant on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Oakley.
Minister started his law enforcement career with the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff in 2007. Minister also has a Business Management degree from San Jose State. Minister worked in the Detention and Patrol Divisions of the CCSO with the special assignments of SERT team, Field Training Officer and the Contract City of Oakley.
In 2016, Minister elected to remain with Oakley when the police department became a stand-alone agency. Since his employment with the City of Oakley Minister has been assigned to: School Resource Officer, Patrol and Investigations. Minister also received an Oakley Police Medal of Merit. Minister has also represented the Oakley Police Officer Association as an association board member.
