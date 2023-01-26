Celebrate the lunar new year Feb. 4

To ring in the Lunar New Year, the Heritage High School Chinese Culture Club is hosting a festival in downtown Brentwood from 9 a.m.-1: p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4.
The festival will take place on Oak Street and act as a festival and street market, featuring local businesses and other Heritage High School clubs as vendors. Aside from the Chinese Culture Club, Heritage High School’s Polynesian Club and Korean Culture Club, along with Liberty High School’s FIL-AM club, will be in attendance.
The main feature – a Lion Dance performed by professional dancers at 9:30 a.m. – will be among the various activities such as an art zone for calligraphy and a spot where children can make paper lanterns.
Lunar New Year was recently proclaimed a state holiday by Gov. Gavin Newsom in light of the mass shooting in Monterey Park that killed 11 people during the city’s Lunar New Year celebration weekend.
Karina Chen, president and founder of the Chinese Culture Club, said the event also could be a way to remove the stigma associated with continued violence toward the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community.
According to Ethnic Media Services, the word “Lunar” in Lunar New Year is not a fully accurate name for the holiday. The holiday follows the lunisolar calendar rather than just a lunar calendar. Solar patterns are included in a lunisolar calendar, as the lunar calendar is centered on 12 full moon cycles, which is 354 days.
But the Lunar New Year is not just the beginning of the lunisolar calendar. It is also a celebration of many different cultures, including the Asian community, but is celebrated around the world.
Chen said the festival is not only a fundraiser for the club, but also a way to publicize Asian culture in Brentwood. “We wish to celebrate our culture and ethnicity here in Brentwood,” she said. “We would like to become recognized as a community here. We have our numbers, we are present, but we must show that and will do so through the festival.”
Despite being a time for celebration, the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community has had a difficult time celebrating their culture. Lunar New Year parades, often also known as Chinese New Year parades, were often the target for discriminatory practices during the 20th century. Many communities experienced xenophobia, violence, police interference or a banning of cultural goods, according to Ethnic Media Services.
Chen states that events like a local Lunar New Year Festival are the cornerstone in bringing everyone together and showing support for the AAPI community. “I believe there is a stigma around us as of recent; we are being represented in the media with such unfortunate news and hate,” she said. “It is so unfortunate that many family members were lost that day in Monterey Park during a holiday that places importance on families. We wish them well. Though scary, we are pushing through, we will spread kindness, festivity and warmth to everyone during this cold winter season. By hosting this festival, we hope to bring awareness and attention to our culture and not our stereotypes/hate, as well as support our small businesses during slower times.”
Donations can be made to the Chinese Culture Club via cash or check during the festival, or mailed to Heritage High School, noting it is for the Chinese Culture Club. For more information about the festival and the Chinese Culture Club, email them at chinesecclubhhs@gmail.com.
