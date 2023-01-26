Celebrate the lunar new year Feb. 4

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

Heritage High School’s Chinese Members Club want to share their culture by spreading warmth and positivity at their Lunar New Year Festival.

To ring in the Lunar New Year, the Heritage High School Chinese Culture Club is hosting a festival in downtown Brentwood from 9 a.m.-1: p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4.

The festival will take place on Oak Street and act as a festival and street market, featuring local businesses and other Heritage High School clubs as vendors. Aside from the Chinese Culture Club, Heritage High School’s Polynesian Club and Korean Culture Club, along with Liberty High School’s FIL-AM club, will be in attendance.

The main feature – a Lion Dance performed by professional dancers at 9:30 a.m. – will be among the various activities such as an art zone for calligraphy and a spot where children can make paper lanterns.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription