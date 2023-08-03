The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Brentwood residents who were winners of the 2022 Chamber awards in various categories. The awards ceremony and dinner on July 30 honoring those recipients were held at the Brentwood Community Center. Press Publisher Greg Robinson was master of ceremonies with help from Denise Cosgrove, a chamber director. Congratulations to all the winners.
