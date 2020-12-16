BW Menorah lighting_20201213-0832.jpg

Rabbi Peretz Goldshmid lights the Menorah at a drive-thru ceremony hosted by Chabad of the Delta in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Attendees met in the parking garage at City Hall and proceeded to the parking lot of Bass Medical on Lone Tree Way where they watched the lighting of the Menorah, enjoyed Chanukah treats and were entertained by a fire dancer performance. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)

 Tony Kukulich 2020

[Photos] 2020 Drive-thru Menorah lighting in Brentwood

