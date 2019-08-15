On Aug. 9, the first “We Are Community” event occurred in Knightsen to celebrate the long, rich history of Knightsen Elementary School. Alumni from 1940 to present attended the event, which included a car show, BBQ competition and live music. Hundreds of alumni and teachers attended and shared their favorite memories of the school. The photo shows Freddie Craggs, a Knightsen Elementary alumnus from the 1950s with her great-granddaughter, Jersie Ogren, who currently attends the school. They are holding a picture of Craggs when she was in the second grade 70 years ago.
