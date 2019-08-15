Celebrating decades of community

Photo courtesy of Katrina Ogren

On Aug. 9, the first “We Are Community” event occurred in Knightsen to celebrate the long, rich history of Knightsen Elementary School. Alumni from 1940 to present attended the event, which included a car show, BBQ competition and live music. Hundreds of alumni and teachers attended and shared their favorite memories of the school. The photo shows Freddie Craggs, a Knightsen Elementary alumnus from the 1950s with her great-granddaughter, Jersie Ogren, who currently attends the school. They are holding a picture of Craggs when she was in the second grade 70 years ago.

