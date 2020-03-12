Celebrating opening day for Brentwood farmers market 2020 season
Photo by Greg Robinson

Brentwood officials lined up across First Street to cut the ribbon in celebration of opening day for the 2020 Brentwood farmers market season on Saturday, March 7. The event had a great turnout despite a cloud filled sky threatening rain.

