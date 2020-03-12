Brentwood officials lined up across First Street to cut the ribbon in celebration of opening day for the 2020 Brentwood farmers market season on Saturday, March 7. The event had a great turnout despite a cloud filled sky threatening rain.
Celebrating opening day for Brentwood farmers market 2020 season
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Multiple vehicle accident on Vasco Road, one dead, two injured
- Liberty High School placed on lockdown Friday morning
- Contra Costa County's first coronavirus confirmed
- Fire claims life of woman in Oakley
- Multiple weekend sideshow events throughout East County lead to citations and arrests
- UPDATE: Liberty High School lockdown lifted
- 5 new novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Contra Costa County
- Oakley Library to follow Brentwood’s lead
- City of Brentwood secures location for modern art piece
- Oakley considers recycled water use
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Vasco Rd. fatal car crash
- [Photos] Dutch Slough Tidal Marsh Restoration Project
- [Photos] March 2020 Pets
- [Photos] Donkey Basketball at Liberty High School
- [Photos] Fatal Oakley residential fire
- [Photos] CIF State Girls' Basketball Championships - Division I - Heritage High School
- [Photos] Jack Ferrill memorial
- [Photos] Freedom vs. Deer Valley High School boys basketball 2-11-2020
- Brentwood farmers market opening day 2020
- Eye-popping performance: Jonathan Taylor's blazing speed at NFL combine has Twitter buzzing
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.