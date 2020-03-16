Rando Calahan was born and raised in Brentwood and is a third-generation Liberty High School graduate (Class of 1985).
He enlisted in U.S. Air Force after graduation and received his basic training as an M.P. in Lackland A.F. Base in San Antonio, Texas. He retired from the Air Force Nov. 1, 2019, serving 33 years, 12 years active duty and 21 years reserves. At present, he is employed with Santa Barbara County Sheriff 19 years and was promoted to homicide detective one year ago.
Dad and Mom and your sisters, Janine and Teresa, are so proud of you.
