After its awards evening set for April 21 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Soroptimist International of the Delta (SI of the Delta) found an alternative way to recognize one aspiring student.
Tanya Christenson, who is enrolled as an undergraduate at Cal State East Bay and working online to complete her degree in sociology, received the Live Your Dream: Training and Education Award from quarantine, as presented by chairs Kathi Reed and Kathi Regan. The award was created to assist women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects. Christenson hopes to become an advocate for children suffering from neglect and abuse.
