Celebrating the Heart of Oakley

An estimated crowd of 4,000 visited Oakley to take part in the Heart of Oakley Festival, Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22. 

 Photo by Tony Kukulich

An estimated crowd of 4,000 visited Oakley to take part in the Heart of Oakley Festival, Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22. Attendees enjoyed live music, dance performances, food, beer and wine throughout the two-day event. Over 60 vendors participated in the festival and artwork by Freedom High School students was on display in the City Council chambers. Musical performances included;Project 4 Band; Brentwood Blaze Cheerleaders; Ebbtide Belly Dancers; Sal-Chicha; Ballet Folklorico Jaracue; and RS’s Beats.

[Photos] 2019 Heart of Oakley Festival

