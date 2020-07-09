Nine vehicles gathered last Saturday, July 4th for the 2020 Census Caravan which began in Summer Lake in Oakley. The cities of Oakley and Brentwood collaborated with the Office of Supervisor Diane Burgis to bring the Census Caravan to several neighborhoods in their communities.
The Caravan began in the Summer Lake neighborhood of Oakley at 10 a.m. and made its way through Emerson Ranch and the downtown Oakley area. The City of Brentwood took over at the meeting point located at the corner of Sand Creek Road and Brentwood Boulevard to continue through Brentwood neighborhoods.
Participants of the Oakley Census 2020 Caravan included Supervisor Diane Burgis, Oakley’s Vice Mayor Sue Higgins, Council Member Michael Krieg, Oakley Police Department’s CERT volunteers, the Oakley Recreation Department, the Kiwanis Club of Oakley, and Census staff.
The Caravan was organized as a safe way to remind folks of the need to self-respond to the Census. This outreach allowed participants to remind the public of the long-term funding and representation implications that come along with completing the Census. The data collected will help determine how the federal government will allocate over $675 billion at the state, county, and local levels.
“As we go forward - to recover, these numbers are going to make a huge difference,” said Supervisor Diane Burgis. “That’s going to mean representation; money for our cities, our counties, and special districts. It’s about bringing money to our nonprofits.” Burgis stressed how the Census information will help each of us bring much needed services to the members of our communities.
Although Oakley has already surpassed its 2010 self-response rate, there are still many that have yet to respond. Please take a moment to complete your Census by visiting my2020census.gov or over the phone at 844-330-2020.
