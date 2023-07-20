Chabad of the Delta celebrates new center

Chabad has leased a new space to serve as the Jewish Center of East County, the Jewish Center said in a press release, and it celebrated its grand opening on Sunday, July 16.
The new Chabad Jewish Center symbolizes a space where the East Contra Costa Jewish community can thrive collectively, creating an environment that encourages unity and embraces Jewish traditions, organizers.
The center at 400 Guthrie Lane in Brentwood wants to provide a welcoming home for the community, where everyone can feel valued and accepted, regardless of their background, Chabad officials said in a press release.
At the grand opening, guests were treated to a dairy buffet and could tour the facility. Participants expressed their joy and appreciation for having a Jewish home in their neighborhood.
The Chabad Jewish Center is committed to fostering inclusivity and catering to individuals of all ages. It will host a variety of events, including services, volunteer opportunities, social gatherings,youth activities, and holiday celebrations, the press release stated.
The Chabad Jewish Center looks forward to serving as a hub of unity, spiritual growth, and engagement for East County residents. For more information about upcoming events and services, visit JewishDelta.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.