The Chabad of the Delta will host Mega Loaves of Love Friday, Jan. 22.
On that Shabbat, Yud Shvat, marks the formal acceptance of leadership by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, officials report.
“The Rebbe, fueled by kindness for all of humanity, set about changing the world with the power of love,” stated the Chabad of the Delta in a press release. “With his care and devotion to each and every person, it inspires and empowers all of us to spread this energy with everyone we encounter. In his honor, we wish to spread the love of Shabbat throughout our Jewish community.”
For more information or to volunteer, email mashie@JewishDelta.com.
