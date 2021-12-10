Chanukah in Brentwood was observed in style as the Chabad of the Delta held a parade and festival in City Park on Dec. 5 to ring in the final night of the holiday.
Chanukah, sometimes also spelled Hanukkah, is an eight night celebration in the Jewish faith that typically takes place in December. Also known as the Festival of Lights, Chanukah celebrations involve the lighting of a candelabra with nine branches, known as the menorah. Each night of the celebration, one more candle is lit until all of them are lit on the final night. Five 9-foot-tall menorah were erected around Brentwood courtesy of the Chabad of the Delta, including one in City Park on Second Street.
1 of 7
Chabad of the Delta hosts Chanukah celebration in City Park
Photo courtesy of Chabad of the Delta
[Photos] Chabad of the Delta hosts Chanukah celebration in City Park
Chabad of the Delta hosts Chanukah celebration in City Park
Photo courtesy of Chabad of the Delta
Chabad of the Delta hosts Chanukah celebration in City Park
Photo courtesy of Chabad of the Delta
Chabad of the Delta hosts Chanukah celebration in City Park
Photo courtesy of Chabad of the Delta
Chabad of the Delta hosts Chanukah celebration in City Park
Photo courtesy of Chabad of the Delta
Chabad of the Delta hosts Chanukah celebration in City Park
Photo courtesy of Chabad of the Delta
Chabad of the Delta hosts Chanukah celebration in City Park
Photo courtesy of Chabad of the Delta
Chabad of the Delta hosts Chanukah celebration in City Park
Photo courtesy of Chabad of the Delta
“The Brentwood City Park was buzzing with warmth and light as hundreds of people enjoyed celebrating Chanukah,” said Mashie Goldshmid, the program director for the Chabad. “The beautiful menorah was a beacon radiating with all eight lights blazing while participants of all ages kept warm by sipping hot cider and hot chocolate and wolfed down the warm potato latkes and jelly donuts.”
The celebration began with a car and motorcycle parade that began at the Brentwood Senior Activity Center on Griffith Lane at 4:20 p.m. as cars decorated with rooftop menorahs made their way to City Park for the lighting of the 9-foot-tall menorah at 4:30 p.m. Hundreds turned out for the celebration in the park, which also included music from Saul Kaye, a Jewish blues singer out of San Francisco, as well as a performance by the Red Panda Acrobats, also from San Francisco. Other activities attendees were able to participate in included dreidel carving while those looking for something to eat were able to help themselves to latkes and jelly donuts.
“The messages of light and unity were evident,” Goldshmid said following the event. She and her husband, Rabbi Peretz Goldshmid, lead the Chabad of the Delta, one of more than 3,000 branches of an international organization involved with Jewish education and outreach programs. More about the Chabad of the Delta can be found online at www.jewishdelta.com.
