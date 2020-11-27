Taking COVID-19 restrictions into consideration, the Chabad of the Delta will hold a drive-thru Menorah lighting through Brentwood, Sunday, Dec. 13, at 4:30 p.m.
The parade will line up and depart from Brentwood City Hall. The procession will be led by a motorcycle brigade and Brentwood police, among other surprises. The procession will then head to Bass Medical on Lone Tree Way where there will be Chanukah delicacies, entertainment for the family and a grand Menorah lighting. From the comfort of their cars, participants will be able to watch fire dancers and enjoy tasty jelly doughnuts and special Chanukah party toolkits for the children. The event is open to the public – RSVP @ www.JewishDelta.com/Chanukah to receive toolkits and swag.
Chanukah, a celebration for all time is highlighted by the kindling of the Menorah each night of the holiday.
“It is a holiday that enriches our lives with the light of tradition,” said Rabbi Peretz Goldshmid, director of Chabad of the Delta. “In ancient times our ancestors rededicated the Temple in Jerusalem with the Menorah. Today, we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place.”
Those of the faith also believe that Chanukah propagates the universal message that ultimately good will prevail over evil, freedom over oppression and light over darkness.
To sign up and reserve your swag bag visit, www.JewishDelta.com/Chanukah.
