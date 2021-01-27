Rick Carraher of the El Campanil Theatre in Antioch announced his retirement effective Jan. 1 of this year, though he said he will still hang around the office and find something to do on occasion.
“For over 19 years I have had the pleasure to steer the historic El Campanil Theatre to become the grandest and most state-of-the-art performing arts venue in Eastern Contra Costa County,” Carraher said. “Now, at the age of 72, I will step down from the leadership role as executive director.”
Carraher has been a driving force behind the revitalization of downtown Antioch for two decades. As owner of the café “Rick’s on Second” for 25 years, restoring the unique ‘downtown feel’ to Antioch was important to him. He said he remembers the day in 2001 when he and a friend were enjoying a cup of coffee and agreed the aging theater would provide the focus of a revitalization project. He established an interest group of local residents to create a place for families to come together and enjoy live entertainment of all kinds.
“What’s wonderful about Rick and his approach to this theater is who he is and how he does it,” said Steven Shore, El Campanil’s director of programming. “He is old school. He is the kind of guy that approached things from passion and compassion and follows through. He was all about people and how they feel and how they respond and connecting and getting input and responding to their input. It was never about him.”
Shore added Carraher’s respect for the building, the community and the patrons made El Campanil the positive environment it was, encouraging everyone there to work hard and achieve big things.
Carraher said his time at the theater has been rewarding, and he will continue to serve on the board in whatever capacity he is needed.
“I’m so proud of what El Campanil Theatre has become over the years,” he said. “The number of people who attend events on an annual basis reinforces the opinion that El Campanil is the cornerstone of the continuing process toward the revitalization of Rivertown.”
Taking on the role of executive director is Joel Roster of Martinez, who joined the El Camp team as a theater manager in 2019. One of Roster’s focuses has been arts education for children, and he hopes to make El Campanil a center for performing arts and education through the theater’s new academy.
“Looking at the other programs in the area, we felt the community could benefit from not only arts education, but career guidance and placement in the arts,” Roster said. “There are more career options in the arts than just being an actor or a director.”
Through the new El Campanil Theatre Academy, students can take classes on everything from set design to stage combat. All classes are taught by industry professionals. Roster said he hopes in future the academy and the live stage events will work together to support the theater.
Roster looks forward to the challenges arising out of the pandemic and will continue with virtual performances and classes until he can fill the seats of his theater. He said Carraher’s example and worth ethic will remain, even after retirement.
“I’d be hard pressed to find a better mentor or tutor than Rick has been,” Roster said. “He is an incredible man, and it’s been an honor to work alongside him, and it means the world he thinks I might be able to measure up to what he’s done there.”
El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. Second St., in Antioch. For more information, call 925-757-9500 or visit https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com.
