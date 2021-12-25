A pair of tan military boots sat side by side on an ornate, black metal bench outside of a home on the five-acre property Ed McClelland owns in Brentwood.
Behind the boots was a neatly folded American flag tied with a yellow ribbon. In between them, a small green statue of a rifle stood tall and barrel down, a helmet resting at attention on the handle.
The boots belonged to a U.S. military veteran named Francis “Stoney” Joseph Graves III. McClelland says they were given to him by the man’s parents. Stoney died by suicide in 2015.
“I’ve met his mom and dad probably five times,” McClelland said. “And every time you go visit a family, they get more comfortable with you. You get more comfortable with them, and it’s better for healing. It’s better for moving forward.”
McClelland serves as a chaplain for 22 Too Many, a nonprofit organization that honors the daily approximate tally from 2010 of military service members who kill themselves, as well as those suffering from post traumatic stress, through various events.
He is also the director and outreach liaison for Operation Creekside, which ships care packages filled with food and treats to active duty U.S. troops and veterans. The organization also commissions custom memorial benches for veterans who have died by suicide.
McClelland, who is not a military veteran, says you shouldn’t wear military-issued gear unless you have served. But with the permission of Stoney’s parents and in honor of his life, McClelland wears Stoney’s boots every time he delivers a memorial bench to a grieving family.
Operation Creekside has commissioned 10 memorial benches in the last five years, McClelland said. Nine were for veterans who died by suicide, and one for a soldier who was killed in action.
The benches are handcrafted, free of charge, by a local welder and designed in partnership with a veteran’s family. Families can keep the benches at their homes or have them placed in a public space.
“I want to do more,” McClelland said. ”There’s actually too many to do.”
Stoney’s mom and dad received his bench in September.
Francis “Rocky” Joseph Jr. and Donna Graves, Stoney’s mother, still save a place for Stoney at the table at Thanksgiving dinner.
Stoney’s room and bathroom at his former home in Delaware is also kept pretty much just the way he left it, Donna said. Donna and Rocky often stay at the house when traveling to Delaware or visiting their two daughters, who live nearby.
The Graves have a deep-rooted military history. Rocky served during the Vietnam War and his father in WWII before him. He described his son as the guy who “kept everybody in stitches,” even when deployed, and would give you the shirt off his back if you asked for it.
Stoney was a member of the Delaware Army National Guard’s 153rd Military Police Company and served a one-year deployment in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Rocky said.
“He would drop everything for a friend,” Rocky said. Stoney also loved his mom. “He loves his daddy, too, but he was a mommy’s boy.”
Rocky and Donna met McClelland through 22 Too Many the year Stoney died. The organization received its name from a report released by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that estimated 22 veterans took their own lives each day in 2010. The most recent data from 2019 show that number has slightly decreased to 17 per day.
“We need to spend more time with our vets,” McClelland said. “We got to spend more time helping them.”
McClelland visits the graves where they live in Maryland whenever his travels bring him there. But they also keep in touch by phone.
“He’s easy to talk to, and he just shares other people’s experiences that they have with us and kind of helps us through our journey of grieving for our son,” Donna said of McClelland. “It is very uplifting to visit with him, and he’s just a really remarkable person in my book.”
“It means a lot to us,” Rocky said.
McClelland has made personal visits to dozens of families across the country from Oregon to Maryland through 22 Too Many, which relies on donations to operate, according to its website. The most important job for a chaplain is just to listen and be in the word of God every day, McClelland says. So that’s what he tries to do.
“These families … they can’t be neglected. Because they’re always going to be hurting,” McClelland said. “Talking and listening, and sometimes praying, hugging. It’s pretty cool to show up and just tell the family that you care.”
Families of soldiers who’ve died by suicide do not get a lot help or services unless they actively seek it out from organizations such as 22 Too Many or the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), McClelland said. That’s who he tries to reach with the help of 22 Too Many.
“I go visit the families that don’t do anything,” he said.
McClelland is hesitant to talk about himself. Personal questions are often redirected back to his charitable work or ministry. It’s not that McClelland is shy. Far from it.
The 61-year-old Byron native speaks candidly about the joy and pain he’s witnessed along the road traveling the country to support struggling U.S. military veterans and their families. But he finds self promotion to be a distraction from what’s really important.
“It can’t be about me. Because I’m just some guy who serves God,” McClelland says. And he credits God with everything he and his organization is able to do.
However, McClelland often sprinkles details about his own life into the stories he tells about his work.
McClelland graduated from Liberty High School in Brentwood and attended three years of college. He worked as a carpenter for 30 years and now spends much of his time in Sonora, where he’s “heavily involved” in a local church called the Calvary Chapel.
And how did he become involved in helping veterans? “I’d like it to be a short story,” McClelland said.
After attaining sobriety in 2006 and finding God in Alcoholics Anonymous, McClelland “started dabbling in serving others.” He launched the nonprofit Operation Creekside a few years later and eventually earned his chaplaincy in 2014 through a church in Antioch.
Serving others keeps him in good shape, McClelland says.
“I’m a recovering alcoholic. And I had to find something to do with that same level of energy, because my level of energy for alcoholism was high,” McClelland said. “After a while, you figure out, ‘Wow, sobriety is pretty cool, serving others is really cool. And even in tough times.’”
He sometimes used to wonder if it was just trading one addiction for another.
“I’d be packing boxes in the middle of the night, and be asking myself, ’Am I gonna have to go to meetings for this too?” McClelland said with a chuckle. But that wasn’t the case, he said. “God was showing me something he wanted me to do.”
Though he’s never served, McClelland said seven of his uncles were service members around the time of World War II, and he grew up listening to their stories. Two even fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima, he said. One of them was killed in action a short time later, but the other, a Marine, inspired the work McClelland does now.
McClelland will help a veteran or their family anyway he can. He travels all over the country for Operation Creekside, 22 Too Many and Joni and Friends, a Christian ministry geared toward those with disabilities that also caters to veterans with post traumatic stress, as well as other injuries, and their families. So McClelland says there is ample opportunity.
The work McClelland does includes anything from providing a listening ear to bringing a veteran’s widow firewood to building a tiny home for a homeless veteran. He does clarify that his one-on-one chaplaincy services are usually offered only to men, but will refer women veterans to someone who can provide them similar services.
“The reason why I do it all is because I’m able to in this free country. I can mail the care packs, I can go visit the families, I can go serve at events — all on the same trip — because we live in a free country,” McClelland said. “We can do that because of what our military does for us. And because of what our veterans have always done for us.”
Then there are the care packages McClelland helps to fill and send to service members. One is Travis Lang. Lang said he could always tell when McClelland had stocked his care package. The 44-year-old Army veteran and McClelland are both diabetic.
“When I was in Arkansas or Nebraska, he sent me care packs,” Lang said. ”I knew when he packed it ‘cause I could eat half of it. If somebody else packed it, I was giving it all away.”
Lang grew up in Illinois and served three years in Iraq. He’s lived in several other states since leaving the military, including Arkansas, Nebraska and Texas. McClelland and Lang were introduced by a mutual friend a couple of years ago.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit he couldn’t get into the Department of Veterans Affairs to see a therapist, Lang said.
“I just needed somebody to talk to,” Lang said. ”He’ll talk to you all night, if you want.”
After what both men described as a bad living situation, McClelland helped Lang, who had become homeless, move out to California in April from Nebraska. Lang spent a few months at what he called ”a homeless village for veterans” before moving into a studio on McClelland’s Brentwood property in July with his service dog Autumn.
Both McClelland’s 23-year-old son and childhood best friend, a Navy veteran, also live on the property.
Lang couldn’t pinpoint exactly how McClelland was able to make such a meaningful connection with him.
“It was him,” Lang said. ”It was just something about Ed that made me want to open up more and trust him.”
McClelland, who describes himself as “a grateful citizen,” says the invisible wall between the military and civilians is a myth. That wall can be broken down, he said, so long as you use love and not force.
“I break through it all the time,” McClelland said. “It’s important because there are more civilians than there are vets. We need each other.”
Ed McClelland, a chaplain in Brentwood, founded Operation Creekside in 2009. He serves as th…
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.