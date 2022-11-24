08G Blue State Premier-North Fall League champions
Photo by Christina Ardiano

EC Revolution 08G Blue team are State Premier-North Fall League champions.

Congratulations to our 08G Blue U-15 Girls Team Coached by Mike Rainsford for winning the State Premier-North Fall League. The team got off to a slow start at the beginning of the season, but with determination, hard work and a team effort they were able to recover and end up champions in a tough group (Walnut Creek Surf, Pleasanton Rage, Newark, Diablo Valley Wolves, Santa Rosa and Bay Oaks).

Top Row: Kimberly Reedy, Mariann Romero, Eliana Villasenor, Jada Hart, Mia Moniz, Nohealani Dillon, Sydnee Camel and Jaelyn Kinnaird

