08G Blue State Premier-North Fall League champions

EC Revolution 08G Blue team are State Premier-North Fall League champions.
Congratulations to our 08G Blue U-15 Girls Team Coached by Mike Rainsford for winning the State Premier-North Fall League. The team got off to a slow start at the beginning of the season, but with determination, hard work and a team effort they were able to recover and end up champions in a tough group (Walnut Creek Surf, Pleasanton Rage, Newark, Diablo Valley Wolves, Santa Rosa and Bay Oaks).
Top Row: Kimberly Reedy, Mariann Romero, Eliana Villasenor, Jada Hart, Mia Moniz, Nohealani Dillon, Sydnee Camel and Jaelyn Kinnaird
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.