More than 150 area families once again enjoyed a more joyous holiday season because of the The International Orphan Relief Foundation of Brentwood.
The foundation held its 16th annual children’s pajamas, toy and grocery gift card giveaway at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Brentwood the week before Christmas, led by organizers former Councilwoman Claudette Station and her husband Johnny, who worked with Toys for Tots by the U.S. Marines to help the families this time around.
The families signed up for the giveaway through three organizations: Sisters of Immaculate Heart, Delta Community Services and Village Community Resource Center of Brentwood.
“It was heartfelt to see people, especially the children with smiles on their faces and so grateful to receive the gifts,” Johnny said. “We want to thank the Fremont Bank branch in Brentwood, specifically branch manager Deborah Willis and Community Outreach Manager Julie Moore who supported us throughout the years, as well as McNally Insurance Company, as they are our major donors.”
Claudette added: “We also want to thank all those who donated toys and pajamas, Toys for Tots, Got Kicks and Tammy Young of the Streets of Brentwood, the volunteers, JoAnn Klement, Surah and Shaddin Abukishk, Dawn Bass, mother Gloria and daughter Gloria Pantoja, Claudia Rodriguez, Allen Payton, the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and Carol Ilch-Rojo.”
The Statons also thanked donors from the 2021 giveaway, who included Dub 4 Kids and volunteers Jilda Fairhurst, Roy and Elma Richards, Villa Millan Serrano, for helping on distribution day, as well as all the past volunteers, including Glen Combs, over the years.
Finally, they thanked their legal counsel, Hon. Elihu Harris, former mayor of Oakland, and Dr. Sheila Wells.
Johnny said, “I also want to thank my wife, Claudette, for being such a caring person. We do it all for the praise and glory of God.”
For more information and to donate to IORF, visit International Orphan Relief Foundation at www. iorf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.