More than 150 area families once again enjoyed a more joyous holiday season because of the The International Orphan Relief Foundation of Brentwood.

The foundation held its 16th annual children’s pajamas, toy and grocery gift card giveaway at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Brentwood the week before Christmas, led by organizers former Councilwoman Claudette Station and her husband Johnny, who worked with Toys for Tots by the U.S. Marines to help the families this time around.

The families signed up for the giveaway through three organizations: Sisters of Immaculate Heart, Delta Community Services and Village Community Resource Center of Brentwood.

