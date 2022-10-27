Registration is open for the Brentwood Regional Community Chest’s annual holiday food and toy basket giveaway.
The event is on Dec. 17 at the Brentwood Senior Activity Center at 193 Griffith Lane, according to a flyer publicizing the event. Registration is limited to 500 people, and those registering must provide identification and proof of residency.
“Up to 500 families from Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, and Knightsen are presented with a full holiday dinner, non-perishable food and age-appropriate presents for their children,” the Community Chest website says. “The program is largely dependent on the generosity and support of individuals, families and businesses in our community.”
Starting the second week in November, barrels and bins will be located throughout East County for donations of nonperishable food and new toys, the organization’s website says.
Residents of Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay and Knightsen are eligible to register to receive the baskets while Oakley and Bethel Island residents are served by the Friends of Oakley organization instead, according to the event flyer.
A community chest is a charitable organization meant to service a particular community or region and fund activities.
The Community Chest was founded by Rose Pierce more than 50 years ago, according to the organization’s site. Pierce founded the Delta East Coalition to collect money and food for needy families throughout Contra Costa County before the program evolved into the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. A moment of silence is held each year on the Friday night of packing in honor of Pierce, who died in 2006.
Food boxes will be packed in the Brentwood Elementary School cafeteria on Friday, Dec. 16 from 4-9 p.m., and distribution of the boxes will take place the following day from 7:30 a.m. until noon. The Community Chest is looking for volunteers to help both days, according to their website. Volunteers do not need to register in advance.
More information about the Brentwood Regional Community Chest and the holiday baskets can be found at www.brcchest.org.
