Registration is open for the Brentwood Regional Community Chest’s annual holiday food and toy basket giveaway.

The event is on Dec. 17 at the Brentwood Senior Activity Center at 193 Griffith Lane, according to a flyer publicizing the event. Registration is limited to 500 people, and those registering must provide identification and proof of residency.

“Up to 500 families from Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, and Knightsen are presented with a full holiday dinner, non-perishable food and age-appropriate presents for their children,” the Community Chest website says. “The program is largely dependent on the generosity and support of individuals, families and businesses in our community.”

