St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa offers paid job training

I was in a really bad situation," Remi Martin said. "I had no job, I had no money, I couldn’t pay my bills. I had no insurance either. I had four holes in my teeth that the free dental clinic at (St. Vincent de Paul) are helping me with. I’ve been unable to chew on my right side for the last two years.”
Enter the Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul, is designed to help prevent people from these types of predicaments.
It's a paid job training program aimed at helping the unemployed re-enter the workforce and find stable employment. In these hard times, it is more important than ever that job applicants understand workplace expectations and have the people skills to be a contributing employee. The 24-week program teaches participants skills and techniques to find a job and be successful in the workplace, offering training in resume development, interviewing, and organizational skills in a supportive and compassionate environment. The Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul aims to help those in need overcome whatever barriers may exist that are preventing them from finding a good job.
