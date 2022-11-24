Turkey giveaway
Photo by Christian Raitt

Perfect Star Heating and Air Conditioning handed out 200 turkeys at their sixth annual giveaway in front of Grocery Outlet on Brentwood Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 19. “Perfect Star gives back; that’s always been our reason for doing what we do,” owner Chris Donzelli said. “The community’s support is why Perfect Star has been so successful. So when we are able and have the opportunity to extend a helping hand, or feed a hungry person we will.”

