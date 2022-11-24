Turkey giveaway

Perfect Star Heating and Air Conditioning handed out 200 turkeys at their sixth annual giveaway in front of Grocery Outlet on Brentwood Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 19. “Perfect Star gives back; that’s always been our reason for doing what we do,” owner Chris Donzelli said. “The community’s support is why Perfect Star has been so successful. So when we are able and have the opportunity to extend a helping hand, or feed a hungry person we will.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Charges dropped against Antioch man arrested in 'road rage' incident
- Two displaced in Brentwood residential fire
- Suspect in Highway 4 shooting arrested
- Parts of Lone Tree Way closed for a month
- 2-alarm fire breaks out at Brentwood RV repair shop
- Armed carjacking suspects arrested on Highway 4
- Brentwood moves forward with sports complex design process
- Oakley Pee Wee Falcons win Turkey Bowl title
- Holiday cheer to parade through downtown Brentwood on Nov. 26
- Person dies in solo vehicle crash in Bethel Island
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Liberty, Antioch win at BVAL meet
- [Photos] A glimpse into area's indigenous culture and protected wildlife
- [Photos] Krey Elementary kindness fundraiser raises almost $60,000
- California monkeypox weekly update
- Most commonly seen birds in California
- Week 13 high school football box scores
- [Photos] November 2022 Pets
- [Photos] 2-alarm fire breaks out at Brentwood RV repair shop
- 15 small cities that have become tech hubs
- The Most Unionized Industries in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.