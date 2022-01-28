Check out Betty’s Buns

Betty’s Buns – home of house-made cinnamon rolls – is growing in popularity in East County, and owner Carol Carey is working hard to keep up with rising demand.
In the past year, Carey added some commercial baking devices to her tool belt, and most recently, began trotting her treats out to the public in her new food truck.
“We are still easing into the food truck because we are new to it,” Carey said. “We are seeing where we are busiest, but everywhere we’ve been has been busy. Basically, six days a week, we are open for hire or events around town. We don’t really have a hard schedule right now, we are just testing the waters to see where the best turn-out is and what days are best for us as well.”
Fans of Betty’s Buns can find the truck’s location each day on Facebook and Instagram. The truck is actually a converted horse trailer Carey found in Stockton last year. She said the trailer reminded her of her Tennessee roots, so she purchased it and began slowly making the renovations with her husband.
“I didn’t want a big stainless steel box that didn’t have personality,” Carey said. “So that’s why we got an old horse trailer. It had the stalls and everything, so we had to tear everything out and start from scratch.”
Though Carey’s husband is a general contractor, she said remodeling the trailer – from leveling the floor to ensuring everything was to code – was an interesting journey. It took most of 2021, but the couple said they did the work themselves and enjoyed the task. Carey debuted the trailer – affectionately dubbed “the bun mobile” by her family – in December at the Tunnels of Joy fundraiser in Brentwood. The vintage trailer is fully decorated outside, complete with a caricature of Carey’s mom, Betty, for whom the business is named.
“I always said if I did this, I would name it ‘Betty’s Buns’ and have a picture of her with cinnamon rolls as her bottom, and she thought that was cute,” Carey said. “My son has a friend who’s an artist, so he did a caricature of her and it looks just like her when she was younger . . . that’s where we got the slogan, ‘best buns around.’”
Betty passed away last year and was never able to see the drawing, though she did see the founding of her namesake business.
Carey has been selling her buns for three years, and she said her orders have outgrown her own kitchen. She now gets up at 3 a.m. with her son, Chase Carey, to bake at Tess’ Community Kitchen, then heads out to a local farmers market with the truck.
“I have enjoyed baking with my mom,” Chase said. “I’m getting to the point where I think I can work different days than her, she can do two days and I will do three or four.”
Chase graduated from Sonoma State University in December. He has been part of the business from its inception, selling and delivering the buns during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now is taking on a more involved role. He said he likes being part of a family business and keeping his grandmother’s spirit alive.
“What made me want to pursue this was just the connection it had with my grandma and what it means to my mom to continue her legacy,” Chase said. “It really hits close to home, and I enjoy sharing the story with everyone who asks. I have a picture in the back of the trailer of my mom and grandma, and I tell the story and it’s just good food and a good message, with lots of love.”
For more information on Betty’s Buns, call 925-766-0562, visit www.bettysbuns.com, check out their Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3KL0bLa or follow them on Instagram @bettysbunsco.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.