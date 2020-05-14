Mia Crannell
Heritage High School Senior Mia Crannell stands next to her father’s iconic fountain in downtown Brentwood. Mia’s father, architect Lance Crannell, designed what is now commonly called the ‘children’s fountain,’ completed in 2010. Inspired by the curiosity of his two young girls at the time, Crannell designed it for all children and families to enjoy for generations to come. “Brentwood’s strong sense of family and community is rooted in our children, and having a piece of art that they can interact with creates a feeling and a memory that will last a lifetime,”Crannell said. A tactile and unique piece of art in the downtown area, the fountain is inlaid with stones, glass and a few surprises placed in a spiral at eye level for young children to find. Mia selected some of the stones and glass pieces that are now a permanent part of the design itself. The image depicts Mia finding her stones while standing on the plaque dedicated to her father. Mia will be graduating next month with honors and will be attending the University of Oregon in the fall to study speech pathology.

