Chilly waters for Bun Run
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Dawn Klarich of Tallahassee, Florida, participated for the first time during the 40th annual Frozen Bun Run on Bethel Island, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Pleasant weather drew a large crowd and more than 30 water skiers to the docks of the Rusty Porthole.

[Photos] 40th annual Frozen Bun Run on Bethel Island

1 of 25

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags