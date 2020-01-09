Dawn Klarich of Tallahassee, Florida, participated for the first time during the 40th annual Frozen Bun Run on Bethel Island, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Pleasant weather drew a large crowd and more than 30 water skiers to the docks of the Rusty Porthole.
Chilly waters, mild weather for 40th annual Frozen Bun Run
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Driver fleeing robbery involved in head-on collision
- Oakley accident sends seven to area hospitals
- Complex coming to DuPont site in Oakley
- Sprinkler system contains fire in Brentwood home
- CoCo Farms cannabis dispensary opens in Antioch
- Community rallies to restore the flag barn on Vasco Road
- Heritage superstars Sarah Smith, Abby Muse on the move
- Brentwood Planning Commission approves apartments
- Golden Gate Park to celebrate 150th anniversary
- New owners for Discovery Bay Marina
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] 40th annual Frozen Bun Run on Bethel Island
- [Photos] 2020 New Year's Day 5K Run/Walk
- [Photos] County agencies conduct active shooter drill at Freedom High School
- [Photos] The Press 2019 Year in Photos
- [Photos] Stonebarger Basketball Tournament
- [Photos] Heritage High School girls basketball- West Coast Jamboree Gold Division championship
- [Photos] 17th annual Discovery Bay Parade of Lights
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.