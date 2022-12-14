The Friends of Oakley held their annual Christmas Basket Program on Sunday, Dec. 11, at O’Hara Park Middle School with 243 local families given
with turkeys and non-perishable food donated by local businesses, residents and community groups.
Kevin Romick, a former mayor of Oakley and a volunteer with the group, called the event “wildly successful” on Monday and noted that more than 600 donated toys were also distributed for children ages 17 and under. And 16 children got some special gifts: new bicycles.
