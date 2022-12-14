Christmas Basket Program in Oakley called ‘wildly successful’
Submitted photo

The Friends of Oakley held their annual Christmas Basket Program on Sunday, Dec. 11, at O’Hara Park Middle School with 243 local families given

with turkeys and non-perishable food donated by local businesses, residents and community groups.

Kevin Romick, a former mayor of Oakley and a volunteer with the group, called the event “wildly successful” on Monday and noted that more than 600 donated toys were also distributed for children ages 17 and under. And 16 children got some special gifts: new bicycles.

