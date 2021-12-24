Escorted by local law enforcement and riding in a vintage firefighting vehicle, Old Saint Nick surprised Knightsen Elementary School District children with visits to Knightsen and Old River Elementary Schools. Knightsen students lined the school's blacktop as Santa drove through the crowd, bringing excitement to many in advance of the schools' holiday break.
Santa Claus and his special helper, riding aboard a vintage fire truck, visited with Knightsen students last week.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
The Grinch interacts with two young visitors to Chill Tea & Coffee at the Streets of Brentwood during a holiday event hosted by the Brentwood Police Department.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
The Grinch — closely watched by Brentwood police — visited Chill Tea & Coffee at the Streets of Brentwood.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
The Grinch — closely watched by Brentwood police — visited Chill Tea & Coffee at the Streets of Brentwood.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
The Grinch — closely watched by Brentwood police — visited Chill Tea & Coffee at the Streets of Brentwood.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
The Grinch — closely watched by Brentwood police — visited Chill Tea & Coffee at the Streets of Brentwood.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Acting Brentwood Police Chief Tim Herbert visits with the community.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
The Grinch — closely watched by Brentwood police — visited Chill Tea & Coffee at the Streets of Brentwood.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
The Grinch — closely watched by Brentwood police — visited Chill Tea & Coffee at the Streets of Brentwood.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Santa Claus and the Grinch came within miles of each other during different events in East County last week.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
A day earlier, the Grinch — closely watched by Brentwood police — visited Chill Tea & Coffee at the Streets of Brentwood.
The fictional character was surprisingly into the holiday spirit, welcoming merriment with hot cocoa all around. Several Brentwood police officers were on the scene to interact with visitors — and the Grinch minded his manners, even allowing people to pose with him for pictures.
Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson
The Grinch — closely watched by Brentwood police — visited Chill Tea & Coffee at the Streets of Brentwood.
