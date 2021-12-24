Santa Claus and the Grinch came within miles of each other during different events in East County last week.

Escorted by local law enforcement and riding in a vintage firefighting vehicle, Old Saint Nick surprised Knightsen Elementary School District children with visits to Knightsen and Old River Elementary Schools. Knightsen students lined the school’s blacktop as Santa drove through the crowd, bringing excitement to many in advance of the schools’ holiday break.

[Photos] Santa visits with Knightsen students

1 of 12

A day earlier, the Grinch — closely watched by Brentwood police — visited Chill Tea & Coffee at the Streets of Brentwood.

The fictional character was surprisingly into the holiday spirit, welcoming merriment with hot cocoa all around. Several Brentwood police officers were on the scene to interact with visitors — and the Grinch minded his manners, even allowing people to pose with him for pictures.

[Photos] Brentwood police officers and the Grinch visit with the community

1 of 10

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags